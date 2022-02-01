Deutsche Bank AG Sells 294,586 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,586 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 368,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 317,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,251,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.97 million. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,621,144 shares of company stock valued at $127,855,005.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

