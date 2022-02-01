Deutsche Bank AG Sells 401 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

