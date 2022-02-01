Deutsche Bank AG Sells 709 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

FCBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $531.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.66.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. On average, analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

