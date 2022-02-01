Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €340.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €345.00 ($387.64) to €340.00 ($382.02) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $136.53 on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in adidas by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in adidas by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

