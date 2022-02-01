Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 839,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DGEAF stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. Diageo has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

