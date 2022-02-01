Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.81 Million

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post sales of $65.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.20 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $206.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.83 million to $207.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $299.33 million, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.49 million, a P/E ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

