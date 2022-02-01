Digi International (DGII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Digi International to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Digi International has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.300-$0.340 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $79.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71. Digi International has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.61 million, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. boosted their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

