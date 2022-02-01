Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.00. 4,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 153,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $510.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.23.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%.
About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
