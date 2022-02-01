Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.00. 4,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 153,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a market cap of $510.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 183.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 292.1% in the second quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 555,276 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,940,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 566.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,163 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 18.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 340,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 52,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

