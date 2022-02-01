Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $2.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $13.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Shares of DFS traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

