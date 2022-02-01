Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $144.00 at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

