Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Discovery were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 96.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 441.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

