Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,597,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,304 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $135,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Discovery by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Discovery by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

