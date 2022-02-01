Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 447,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,066,570 shares.The stock last traded at $26.25 and had previously closed at $27.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.