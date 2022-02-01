DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26), Yahoo Finance reports. DLH had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. 786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13. DLH has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

