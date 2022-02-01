Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $403.26 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $18.90 billion and approximately $403.26 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.70 or 0.00296212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

