Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Shares Down 1.6%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Dominion Lending Centres, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage solutions. It operates through the following segments: DLC, Club 16, and Impact. The DLC segment offers franchising mortgage brokerage services. The Club 16 segment involves in fitness business in the Lower Mainland area of Vancouver.

