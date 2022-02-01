Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $364.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.30 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $301.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 922 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.72. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

