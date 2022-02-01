Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $206.45 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

