Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 772.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $296,580,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after buying an additional 380,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $440.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.15.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

