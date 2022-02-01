Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.34. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

