Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 721 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

