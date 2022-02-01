Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

