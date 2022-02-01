Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Short Interest Down 20.8% in January

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:DUNE opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. Dune Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

