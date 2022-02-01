Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Trading 4.8% Higher

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.81. 54,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 163,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXF. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.