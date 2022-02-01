Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to report earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 340,910 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,121,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 85,666 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 827,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 146,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,912. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

