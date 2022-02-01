Dynex Capital (DX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

