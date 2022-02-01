E.On (EONGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS: EONGY) recently:

1/31/2022 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

1/25/2022 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

1/25/2022 – E.On had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.48).

1/14/2022 – E.On had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €11.50 ($12.92) to €11.00 ($12.36).

1/9/2022 – E.On was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/3/2021 – E.On had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. E.On Se has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Get EOn Se alerts:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for EOn Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOn Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.