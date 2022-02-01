E.On (EONGY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS: EONGY) recently:
- 1/31/2022 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “
- 1/25/2022 – E.On was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “
- 1/25/2022 – E.On had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.48).
- 1/14/2022 – E.On had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €11.50 ($12.92) to €11.00 ($12.36).
- 1/9/2022 – E.On was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/3/2021 – E.On had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. E.On Se has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $14.09.
E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that E.On Se will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
