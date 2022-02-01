Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a market cap of $609.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $27,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 182,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after buying an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 116,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

