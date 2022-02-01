Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $161.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.39. The company had a trading volume of 298,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,925. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.48. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $1,590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,214 shares of company stock worth $6,631,015. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

