Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of EVF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,757. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 15,000 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $101,100.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,994,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,869 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,265 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

