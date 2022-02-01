ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 412,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 551.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,268 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ECMOHO worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOHO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,691. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41. ECMOHO has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

