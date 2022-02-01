Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $28.75 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.8% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.96. 74,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,499,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

