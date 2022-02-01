Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 1,580 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,022,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,365. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

