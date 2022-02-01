Edgar Lomax Co. VA Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,563 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 624,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,942,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

