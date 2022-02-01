Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Educational Development has increased its dividend payment by 166.7% over the last three years. Educational Development has a dividend payout ratio of 137.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Educational Development alerts:

NASDAQ EDUC traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 3,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,486. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $66.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Educational Development were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.