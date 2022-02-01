Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Cut by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 511.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $512,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $52,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.39. 21,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,536. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,210 shares of company stock worth $21,244,617. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

