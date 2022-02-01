Elastos (ELA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.36 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00012879 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $102.06 million and $1.36 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006652 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.