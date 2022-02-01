Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 7,990.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 23,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,669. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

