Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Upgraded at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

