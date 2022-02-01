Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Million

Analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post sales of $14.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.59 million and the lowest is $12.53 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $12.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $48.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 4.82.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELYS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

