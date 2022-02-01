Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGMCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,445. Emgold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Emgold Mining Company Profile

Emgold Mining Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.

