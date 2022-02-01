Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emgold Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EGMCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,445. Emgold Mining has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.
Emgold Mining Company Profile
