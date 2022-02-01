Energean (LON:ENOG) PT Raised to GBX 1,140 at Berenberg Bank

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,085 ($14.59) to GBX 1,140 ($15.33) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.14) price target on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.14) price target on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

ENOG opened at GBX 942.50 ($12.67) on Monday. Energean has a fifty-two week low of GBX 599.50 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 987.90 ($13.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 898.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 815.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -44.65.

In other Energean news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.85), for a total value of £1,699,739.32 ($2,285,210.16).

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

