Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Lowered by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ET opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

