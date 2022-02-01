Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 557.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 125,289 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

