Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Entegris stock opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

