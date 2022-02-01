Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 70.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 235.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $214,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.49%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

