EPIQ Capital Group LLC Buys 165 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.4% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 478,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $92.95 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

