EPIQ Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 4.8% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $46,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,236,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.07 and a 200 day moving average of $253.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

