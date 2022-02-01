EPIQ Capital Group LLC Invests $648,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Square by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square stock opened at $128.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 118.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,941. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

