Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 558.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 116,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.39 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

